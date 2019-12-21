Manipur: 18 RPF militant cadres involved in series of blasts in state arrested

The remaining militants were held in the duration of two months — October and November. (Representational Image) The remaining militants were held in the duration of two months — October and November. (Representational Image)

The Imphal west district Police have arrested a total of 18 cadres of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), an underground group responsible for triggering a series of blasts in Manipur.

On Friday, eight of the total militant cadres were held, including a key member of the group — Irom Thaja alias Lata Devi, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Themthing Ngashangva.

The 29-year-old was arrested Friday morning along with five others from Kakching. Apart from the series of blasts in the state, Thaja was involved in the November 5 blast that occurred in the capital’s Thangal bazaar, which left five policemen and a civilian injured, said the DIG. During the probe, it was established Thaja was the primary person involved in transporting the IEDs for the November 5 blast.

Ngashangva said that Thaja and her associates were actively involved in concealing the People’s Liberation Army (the armed wing of RPF) cadres, harbouring and providing tactical support to carry out terrorist activities. Further, he said Thaja and her associates also raised funds and provided support to the PLA cadres as instructed by the commander of their group, who is based in Tamu, Myanmar.

The remaining militants were held in the duration of two months — October and November.

The chargesheet against the 18 cadres will be submitted at the earliest, the DIG said.

