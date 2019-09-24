Manipur Police arrest two from Tripura linked with Thoubal drug seizure

A team of Manipur police along with the assistance of Tripura police arrested two drug smugglers from South Tripura in connection with the seizure of Rs 400 crore worth of drugs in Phoudel Kierambi, Thoubal district.

On August 24, a team of Thoubal police had seized a huge consignment of synthetic drug- World is Your (WY) tablets weighing four hundred kilograms and arrested four individuals including a drug lord from Myanmar. Officials estimated the drug to be worth over Rs 400 crore in the international market and the biggest seizure of drugs ever made in the northeastern region.

As a follow up of the seizure, a team comprising of three police officers went to Tripura and arrested two individuals from South Tripura on September 18, said Dr S Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal district. Police also recovered a car from the possession of the individuals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jhutan Malakar (29) of Kamalpur village, Anandpur and Tanmoy Pal (22) of Tapan Kanti Pal of Dhupirbong Krishnapur, north Tripura.

The Thoubal SP said that as per investigation, it was found that the arrested duo were responsible for transporting drugs coming from Myanmar to Bangladesh via Silchar and Tripura.

The arrested individuals were brought to Imphal on Monday after getting transit remand from special judge, south Tripura. Further, the NDPS court has remanded the two individuals to the custody of Thoubal police till October 3.

Official sources revealed that WY tablets have a high demand in Bangladesh. A table of WY cost around Rs 50 in local market but it costs around Rs 400 in the international market, said the same source.