Manipur police arrest three NRFM cadres, recover explosives

The Manipur police commando on Saturday arrested three women associated with the underground cadres of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM). The police recovered large number of explosives from the women.

Police said that a massive search operation was conducted in and around Moirang area of Bhisnupur district following an input that some cadres of the NRFM are going to plant explosive at Moirang area.

During the operation the police team initially arrested two women along with 0.32 live ammunitions.

On further interrogation, the two women cadres reportedly revealed about their plan to plant explosives at Moirang market place under a senior functionary of the outfit, said the police.

The two accused, Zillarani and Elizabeth, also reportedly informed that a cache of explosive was hidden at the residence of another women namely Romita from Moirang Lamkhai.

The police team recovered 9 gelatin sticks weighing 100 grams each; 41 detonators; 35 extortion notes of NRFM, wires, safety fuse from the residence of Romita.

The three women cadres were also involved in the collection of funds for the underground organisation from shops, general public of Moirang area and also involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at Naya Naya hotel, Moirang last year on June 25, added the police.

The accused have been handed over to Moirang police station.

