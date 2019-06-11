Manipur to setup ‘Logistic Park’ to enhance Indo-Myanmar trade: CM Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday said that the Manipur government is actively considering to establish a ‘Logistics Park’ in the state to enhance the trade, commerce, and investment between India and Myanmar. While delivering a conference on ‘Connecting India’s Northeast with North West region of Myanmar’ in Imphal on Tuesday, the CM said, “There are compelling reasons for the North East of India to establish itself as a land hub of India’s Act East Policy.”

Advertising

Biren Singh said that India’s Act East Policy is a reflection to deepen ties with the ASEAN region, and more importantly, with its immediate neighbour Myanmar. There has been a renewed effort to ensure the early completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and to extend the same to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, he added.

The event, which was organised by the Manipur government and India Foundation, was graced by high-level delegates from Myanmar led by Chief Minister of Magway Region, Myanmar Dr. Aung Moe Nyo.

Singh said a feasibility survey has been made to extend the rail line from Imphal till Moreh, border town. A study has also been conducted on the possibility of rail connectivity with Myanmar. “This Trans Asian Railway Link has immense potential to uplift the socio-economic condition of the peoples further,” he asserted adding that the formalities for starting the Mandalay-Imphal bus service are at its final stages.

Advertising

He also stressed on the need to establish air links directly between Manipur and Myanmar to promote tourism, trade and to build greater people-to-people contact. “Manipur intends to propose a flight between Mandalay-Imphal-Gaya in collaboration with Air India,” he added.

Singh also highlighted the potential of the state in medical tourism, education sector etc.

Chief Minister of Magway Region, Myanmar Dr. Aung Moe Nyo, emphasised that Manipur has huge potential in the areas like of medical tourism. He stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship between the countries in the future.