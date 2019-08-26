Manipur passes resolution to rename Imphal Airport in honour of Bir Tikendrajit

The Manipur Legislative today unanimously passed a resolution to rename Tulihal International Airport as ‘Bir Tikendrajit International Airport’. The motion was moved by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is also the leader of the house.

Advertising

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh while supporting the motion, suggested that the resolution adopted by the House be sent to the concerned authority at the earliest. Okram Ibobi Singh also drew the attention of the House to speed up the ongoing process of airport expansion for the benefit of the state.

An MLA from the treasury bench Subaschandra objected the move to rename the airport citing that the name ‘Tulihal’ is associated with three important deities. However, the resolution was unanimously passed by the House.

In 2016, a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Okram Ibobi Singh had also adopted a resolution to rename the airport to ‘Bir Tikendrajit International Airport’.

Bir Tikendrajit was a Manipuri prince who was hanged publicly along with General Thangal on August 13, 1891 for waging war against the then British Raj. Manipur observes August 13 as a Patriot’ Day.