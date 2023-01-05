scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Manipur has over 20 lakh voters as per final electoral roll for 2023

As many as 10,62,426 voters are women, 9,95,208 are men and 220 are transgender people.

The electors-to-population ratio is 57.35 per cent. (File)
Manipur has over 20 lakh voters as per final electoral roll for 2023
The final photo-electoral rolls for Manipur’s 60 Assembly constituencies — with a total 20,57,854 voters — were published on Thursday.

As many as 10,62,426 are women, 9,95,208 are men and 220 are transgender people. The electors-to-population ratio is 57.35 per cent. Of this, 1.30 per cent are in the 18-19 age group (46,586 voters). And there are 2,955 polling stations.

N Praveen Singh, additional chief electoral officer, said the Election Commission had sent an electoral roll of 1.33 lakh voters for verification, a process that is underway with 40.70 per cent of the work already done.

Of the verified electorate, 276 voters have similar photos, 84 voters are absent and details of 11 are not matching.

He said the projected population of the electorate in the 18-20 age bracket was increasing. Among the voters in the 40-49 age bracket, there is an issue of doubling, Singh said, adding that this would be rectified after the verification.

Singh appealed to the public and political parties to inspect the final electoral rolls at the district-level offices. They may also visit the state chief electoral officer’s website, https://ceomanipur.nic.in.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:20 IST
