Manipur: Over 1.7 lakh people benefited under ‘Go to Village’ mission

Under Manipur’s ‘Go to Village’ mission, the government has benefited altogether 1,73,327 beneficiaries of the 2,40,602 enrolled for different schemes, the Information and Public Relations department of the state, said in a statement. The ‘Go to Village’ Mission, launched in May is an initiative by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to reach out to citizens at their doorstep, provide awareness of government programmes and its benefits, and ensure timely delivery of services to eligible beneficiaries. “Go to Village” has completed four phases so far.

The Mission was officially launched in Imphal West after the successful completion of similar mission under the banner ‘Go to Hills’.

The objective of the mission is to deliver good governance and bring inclusive development in the state, said the chief minister. Under this mission, special focus is given to schemes related to social benefits, health, education and identification of left out eligible beneficiaries for inclusion in Government programmes of housing, old age pension among others.

The IPR department of Manipur also added that the next phase of the mission will be launched on June 27 in Thoubal in Imphal East, followed by in forty villages in Kangpokpi district, two villages in Ukhrul, one village in Kamjong and six villages in Tamenglong district. The district administration and the concerned departments are playing a major role in providing the benefits included in the Mission.

