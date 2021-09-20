Manipur: 11 Opposition parties join hands to protest against BJP government

Eleven Opposition parties in Manipur, on Monday, kicked off an 11-day protest in support of the nationwide agitation called by the 19 Opposition parties against the policies of the BJP government at the state and Centre.

The protest was launched at the Congress Bhawan in Bishnupur district by organising a sit-in demonstration followed by a public meeting. Representatives of all the 11 parties – AIFB, AITC, BSP, CPI, CPI(M), INC, JD(S), MPP, NCP, PRJA and RSP – participated in the demonstration.

“11 opposition parties including the Congress joined the nationwide protest to save the Constitution, Democracy and Secularism in Manipur today. The people of Manipur stand united to defeat the divisive politics and policies of Naren in Delhi and Biren in Imphal”, tweeted Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who is also the election observer of Manipur.

Addressing the public meeting, N Loken Singh, president Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), said the people have been enduring untold suffering since the Mod-led BJP government came to power.

Singh said the BJP government is a pro-corporate who cares less for the common people.

“It is high time that we stand united to defeat the BJP government for the sake of future generations,” added Singh.

The MPCC president also criticised the state government for failing to lift the economy from slumber. The failing economy, according to the MPCC president was due to the failure of the state to develop farming and its allied sector, which is the backbone of the state’s economy.

L Sotinkumar, secretary CPI Manipur accused the BJP government of diluting the constitution, democracy, secularism, and federal structure of the country to further the agenda of RSS.

The opposition parties informed that similar protests and meetings will be organised in different parts of the state.