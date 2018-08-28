Manipur: Opposition parties demand withdrawal of framework agreement on Naga accord

The core committee of political parties on Tuesday asked for the withdrawal of the framework agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN-IM. (Express) The core committee of political parties on Tuesday asked for the withdrawal of the framework agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN-IM. (Express)

The core committee of political parties, an umbrella of the Opposition parties in Manipur, on Tuesday demanded the central government to withdraw the framework agreement signed between it and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) on August 3, 2015, claiming it (agreement) a threat to the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The committee also demanded the state government to convene a special session of the Manipur Assembly by September 15 to enable all the 60 representatives of the House to take a unanimous resolution to safeguard the emotional integrity that exists between the hills and valley people.

The NSCN-IM on Sunday came out with a statement that it will never surrender the inherent rights of Nagas and that the framework agreement was signed on the basis of shared sovereignty.

The statement comes amidst the growing concern of the people of Manipur over the possible extension of Article 371 (A) in Manipur and neighbouring states, as an outcome of the agreement.

Speaking on behalf of the Opposition committee, Congress spokespersons RK Anand said Tuesday if Article 371 (A) is either extended or Manipur is included in the sixth schedule as spelled out, it will lead to the creation of a state within Manipur.

“Why is the Centre saying that there is nothing to worry in the content of the framework agreement when interlocutor R N Ravi spells of a possible extension of the Article to give special status to Nagas,” Anand questioned.

“The Central government has cheated us politically in trying to please a single community by overlooking the voice of people of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur,” he added.

Speaking on the issue, former Congress MLA Ng. Bijoy said the home affairs report recommended on July 19 in the parliamentary committee clearly mentions Ravi stating Article 371 (A) being accorded to Naga people. “The committee also recommends that the government should nevertheless proactively stay prepared for any kinds of scenario that may emerge in the aftermath of the agreement and keep the security forces and intelligence agency alert.” he said. “Once an ordinance is passed in the Parliament, it cannot be changed and hence we need to prevent it with a proactive approach.”

CPI leader M. Nara said the core committee is not a political alliance but a united platform for likeminded people to fight for the common interest of Manipur. He condemned the BJP government in Manipur for deferring the Assembly session twice despite when the people of the state are restless over the myriad issues vexing the state.

The core committee said besides the issue of framework agreement, the issues of Citizenship Bill 2016, Manipur University issue and border issues remain inconclusive. These issues should be resolved in the House which is the highest decision-making platform for people.

The core committee comprises of the Congress, CPM, CPI, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Janata Dal-Secular, All India Trinamool Congress, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

