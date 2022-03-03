Manipur: Opium seized from vehicle registered in NPP MLA’s name, say police

A team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) Manipur on Wednesday seized around 34 kg opium from a vehicle registered in the name of National People’s Party’s Keishamthong MLA Langpoklakpam Jayanta Kumar Singh, said the police.

The police said the seizure was made around 4.30 pm as part of the routine drive against the trafficking of illicit drugs and other contraband items during the ongoing assembly elections.

The vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, bearing registration number MN06-LA-3456 was intercepted in Imphal East district, said the police.

When the vehicle was checked, 34 packets (34 kg approximately) of suspected opium were found inside it in two bags. The vehicle was found registered in the name of Langpoklakpam Jayentakumar Singh, said the police.

The driver of the vehicle identified himself as Salam Khogen Singh (36), son of S Bobi Singh of Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai, Imphal East, said the police.

According to the police, the driver confessed that he is an inter-state drug trafficker and indulged in the trafficking of illicit drugs several times previously too. He stated that on early morning Wednesday, he took the packets of opium from a person at Molnom and Songphel hill range area and came towards Imphal to hand over to another agent to be sent by his associate in Guwahati. A case has been registered at the NAB police station for further investigation.

Langpoklakpam Jayentakumar Singh had mentioned the details of the seized vehicle in his affidavit filed with the election office ahead of the elections.