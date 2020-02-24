Manipur: One arrested in Class XI question paper leak case

Police sources said the accused, Moirangthem Sunderchand, is a management staff of Dineshwori Higher Secondary School, in Canchidpur of Imphal West. Police sources said the accused, Moirangthem Sunderchand, is a management staff of Dineshwori Higher Secondary School, in Canchidpur of Imphal West.

The Imphal police has arrested a school employee in connection with the recent Class XI question paper leak in Manipur.

Police sources said the accused, Moirangthem Sunderchand, 33, is a management staff of Dineshwori Higher Secondary School, in Canchidpur of Imphal West district. He was arrested on Saturday following a complaint from the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) secretary Thursday evening.

Examinations for Class XI, conducted by the the state education board, were called off on February 19 after question papers of some subjects were found leaked on social media. On Monday, Manipur education minister Th Radheshyam said seals of the questions papers were found broken in a handful of schools.

According to guidelines, the sealed question papers are supposed to be opened only 45 minutes prior to the examination.

Radheshyam said an enquiry committee had been set up to look into the incident. “Investigation will soon be carried out against those involved in the alleged question paper leakage,” he added.

The Class XI exams began on February 17 and were to be concluded on March 26. The leaked question papers are of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Manipuri.

