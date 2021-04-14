Manipur observes 77th anniversary of flag hoisting day of INA at Moirang

It was on April 14, 1944 the flag of the INA was hoisted for the first time on the Indian soil at Moirang.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday hoisted the Indian tricolour flag at the INA Martyr’s complex in Moirang, Bishnupur district to mark the 77th anniversary of the flag hoisting day of the Indian National Army (INA).

It was on April 14, 1944 the flag of the INA was hoisted for the first time on the Indian soil at Moirang.

Singh also led other dignitaries in paying floral tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose installed inside the complex. The Chief Minister recalled the invaluable contribution of late Subhas Chandra Bose in liberating the country from the British colonial rule.

Singh stated that many Indian leaders played significant roles during the freedom struggle but their contributions are often forgotten by the younger generation.

He maintained that every citizen should have a sense of belonging and bear a true spirit of nationalism, without which no person could achieve success in any field.

The Chief Minister said INA Headquarter at Moirang would be well preserved in memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian flag would also be installed to make it a centre of attraction for tourists.

The state had come to an agreement with the owner and paperwork for purchase of the land where the INA headquarter once stood, he said.

Moirang, which about 45 km from the state capital Imphal, was chosen as the headquarters of the INA led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, after they liberated a part of Manipur from the British rule and established the provincial independent government.

Subsequently, on April 14 1944, Colonel Shaukat Ali Malik hoisted the flag of the provincial government in Moirang. The INA flag comprises yellow, white and green. The image of a springing tiger was in the middle of the flag.

A museum dedicated to the soldiers was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on September 23, 1969. The museum houses memorabilia and important documents related to the INA during World War II in the Burma theatre.