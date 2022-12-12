Nupi Lal Day: Manipur Forest Minister Biswajit Singh leads state-level function in Imphal

Manipur Monday paid homage to the brave women who revolted against British colonial rulers in what is known as ‘Nupi Lal’ (Women’s War).

On this day in 1939, hundreds of Manipuri women took to the streets of Imphal demanding a complete stoppage of the indiscriminate export of rice by the British rulers which resulted in a famine-like situation in the state. The protest led to a confrontation with the British troops and triggered the Nupi Lal (Women’s War) of 1939. A similar uprising had also taken place in 1904.

Honouring the brave women of Manipur who fought against the British raj, the Manipur Government observes state-level Nupi Lal Day every December 12.

While Nupi Lal Day was observed across the state with much fervour, the state-level function was held at Nupi Lal Memorial Complex, Imphal.

In the absence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Forest Minister Th Biswajit Singh led the floral tribute at the memorial complex. Biren Singh is currently in Gujarat to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

Biswajit said Nupi Lal was a landmark event in the political history of Manipur. The minister exhorted the present generation to use the uprising as their source of inspiration.

He further said the famed Khwairamband Ima Market, an exclusive women’s market, highlighted the role of Manipuri women in the socio-economy of the state too. “To encourage their earning capabilities, the state government has constructed a women’s market in seven districts of Manipur and another 10 such markets are under construction. Even in the handloom and handicraft sectors, the state government has been distributing looms every year. This year too, as many as 1,815 looms were distributed to artisans of the state,” the minister said.