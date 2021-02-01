Manipur: Number of vaccine recipients in first phase far below the desired target

The health director informed that preparation for the second phase vaccination is already underway. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

A total of 3,986 health workers received Covid-19 vaccines in the first phase inoculation programme in Manipur, significantly lower than the target of 7,310 set by the state health department.

Dr K. Rajo, Director of Manipur health department, said there were many factors for the low turnout and the side effects, although mild, is one of them.

“We cannot vaccinate all the healthcare workers at once. If the health personnel develop side effects, the department would face shortage of manpower to continue the vaccination exercise. But, now that the first phase is over, we are hopeful of picking up pace in the next phase,” Rajo said.

However, he said there has been no report of any moderate or severe side effects of the vaccine from the recipients, except for a few cases of temporary side effects such as mild fever, itchiness and swollen skin, among others.

The health director informed that preparation for the second phase vaccination is already underway. The department has set sights on vaccinating around 80,000 to 1 lakh frontline workers in the second phase, which is likely to start in the first week of February, Rajo said. In the third phase, those above and below the age of 50 years, with underlying comorbid conditions, would be inoculated.

Rajo said that the state has been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19 substantially with the launch of the vaccination programme, adding that the number of active Covid cases has reduced to 136.

Manipur received 56,000 doses of Covishield for the first phase of vaccination from SII, Pune in the second week of January. Initially, the state had set a target of vaccinating 8,476 beneficiaries (health workers) across ten centres.