Manipur: NSCN-IM Supremo Muivah meets COCOMI, discusses co-existence issue

NSCN-IM supremo Th Muivah NSCN-IM supremo Th Muivah

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Thursday met NSCN-IM supremo Th Muivah to discuss issues pertaining to peaceful co-existence between different communities of the state.

The meeting took place close on the heels of the joint declaration signed between KNO and NNPGs to resolved their differences.

COCOMI is a conglomerate of several civil bodies of Manipur who has been spearheading the agitation opposing any possible outcome of the Indo-Naga peace talks which could affect Manipur’s Integrity.

Sunil Karam, convener of COCOMI said as many as 14 members of COCOMI and four representatives of Tangkhul Naga Foothill Organisation (TNFO) met Th Muivah on January 21 at camp Hebron, headquarter of the NSCN-IM in Nagaland following Muvah’s invitation.

Karam said both sides had a healthy discussion on the need to work together for peaceful co-existence and lasting love amongst different communities of Manipur.

“We made ourselves clear that there should not be any administrative set up or territorial council based on ethnic line which can create animosity between communities,” he said adding that COCOMI urged Muivah to unite the different communities of Northeast and shape a common future to avoid third party meddling with the affairs of the region.

Reacting to news report on possible formation of an autonomous council in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, the COCOMI convener reiterated its stance on Manipur territorial steadfast. “There can be no changes in administrative set up or alternative arrangement or division based on ethnic lines”, he said.

As the Union Home Minister had assured to consult the people of Manipur before the final settlement of the peace talks, the convener cautioned that intense agitations will be taken up if the GOI bring settlement against the people of Manipur.

“If the GOI betray the people of Manipur, we will resort to protests to safeguard Manipur. In the meantime, Manipur government should monitor development of the talks as the GOI has expressed its desire to form territorial council during the consultation with Manipur stakeholders,” said Sunil.

