Manipur: NSCN-IM cadre escapes from police custody, four policemen suspended

Manipur police department has suspended two of its sub-inspectors, an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable for the negligence of duty after NSCN-IM militant escaped from police custody early Wednesday morning. He was held at the Imphal Police station lock-up since July 7.

Three personnel of the Village Defence Force (VDF), assisting in manning the law and order situation have also been disengaged.

The escaped NSCN-IM cadre has been identified as Thailik Panmei, 23, of Taoshang village, Khoupum sub-division Noney district of Manipur. Panmei was arrested by the security forces in connection with a case registered under section 400 IPC and 23(1-C) Arms Act. The department has constituted a high-level probe into the incident headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

“District police Imphal West is carrying out intensive search operations in different areas to re-arrest the escapee”, said the Police PRO.

The police department also announced a bounty of Rs one lakh to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest of the militant.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland led by Isaac-Muivah faction, in short NSCN-IM, is currently holding peace talks with the Government of India.