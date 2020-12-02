Manipur: Nongpok Sekmai police station selected as best in country

The trophy was presented to officer incharge of the police station, Inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangang.

Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur has been selected as the best police station in the country for the year 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually presented the trophy to officer incharge of the police station, Inspector Keisam Premkumar Mangang, on Wednesday during the DGSP/IGSP Conference at the office of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, Lamphelpat, Imphal West.

W. Basu Singh, PRO Manipur Police said that the trophy for the best police station has been given as a recognition of the professionalism, hard work, dedication and community oriented policing by the Manipur Police.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to DsGP conference in Kutch, Gujarat directed to lay down parameters for grading of police stations on their performances as well as citizens’ feedback, said the PRO.

As such, the annual assessment of the best police stations scheme was undertaken to identify and recognise the ten best police stations of the country and also the best police station in a particular State or Union Territory, he added.

PRO W. Basu Singh said that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs inspected the Nongpok Sekmai police station on October 10, 2020 and checked various parameters.

“The achievement is possible due to sincere efforts of Officer In-Charge, Nongpok Sekmai Police Station Inspector, high ranking police officer and overall supervision of chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh who is also Home Minister of Manipur”, said Basu Singh.

He said that the Nambol Police Station, Bishnupur District and City Police Station of Imphal West District, Manipur were also selected as the Best Police Stations of Manipur State for the year 2018 and 2019 respectively by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India.

Manipur Police will continue to work hard with commitment and professionalism in the service of the people of Manipur in the years ahead, said the PRO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.