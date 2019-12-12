Manipur needs another Nupee Lan to combat drugs, alcoholism menace: CM Biren Singh

At the event, a play based on Nupee Lan was performed by artistes of Nupee Lan Memorial Association and Nupee Lal & Khongjom War Memorial Society. (Photo: Twitter/ @NBirenSingh) At the event, a play based on Nupee Lan was performed by artistes of Nupee Lan Memorial Association and Nupee Lal & Khongjom War Memorial Society. (Photo: Twitter/ @NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday stressed the need for another “Nupee Lan” (women’s war) to combat problems plaguing the state, particularly the drug and alcohol menace.

“There is a need for another Nupee Lan to fight various problems prevailing in the society today, such as the drug menace, alcoholism, etc. Drug abuse and alcoholism are rampant in the state, and a collective effort is needed to tackle them,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 80th commemoration of Nupee Lan Day, held at the Nupee Lan complex in Imphal.

Manipur annually organises the day in remembrance of the womenfolk who fought against the British and brought about social and political reform in the state.

The first Nupee Lan broke out in 1904 against the exploitation of Manipuri men by the British. A large number of Manipuri men had been made to collect timber in Kabow valley (now in Burma) to build the bungalow of the then political agent of the British Raj.

The second women’s war, in 1939, was triggered by some Marwari merchants, with the help of the British, exporting huge quantities of rice out of Manipur and creating an artificial famine in the state.

Biren Singh said that in Manipur, many women hold top post in various government departments. Manipur also tops the country in terms of women owning Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) businesses, he claimed.

Singh also said the government was “fully committed to uphold the dignity and honour of women”, adding fast track courts had been set up to deal with crimes against women and Special Women Cells had been opened in all police stations.

At the event, a play based on Nupee Lan was performed by artistes of Nupee Lan Memorial Association and Nupee Lal & Khongjom War Memorial Society. Apart from the state function, the day was also observed across the state.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App