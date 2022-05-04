Manipur: Nearly 200 kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested

In a major development, the Manipur Police seized around 197.4 kg of ganja from a freight truck on National Highway 37’s Imphal-Jiribam Road stretch in Jiribam district bordering Assam. The police also arrested three occupants of the truck.

According to police sources, the contraband was seized around 11.30 pm Tuesday at a check post near the Jiribam police station by a joint team of police, including personnel from the anti-narcotics department. The freight truck was moving towards Silchar from Imphal.

A senior police officer said the seizure was a part of the intensified ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign initiated by the government. The three arrested persons along with the seized contraband were produced before a district magistrate and were taken into police custody for a period of seven days for further investigation.