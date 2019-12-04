Manipur: Naga MLAs should not attend special assembly session, says UNC

The UNC general secretary also informed that it will organise a rally in four Naga district headquarters on December 17 at 11 am in support of early final settlement of Indo-Naga Peace Accord. The UNC general secretary also informed that it will organise a rally in four Naga district headquarters on December 17 at 11 am in support of early final settlement of Indo-Naga Peace Accord.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas, has asked the Naga MLAs of Manipur not to attend the upcoming special session of the state legislative assembly which will begin from December 18.

The decision was taken during a presidential meeting of the UNC held at its office Tuesday.

“All Naga MLAs irrespective of his or her party should not attend the special Assembly session being convened by the Government of Manipur on December 18,” UNC said in a statement.

The meeting was convened to discuss the resolution taken by the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on November 29 opposing any kinds of benefits to the Naga people.

The statement termed the resolution as unfortunate and irresponsible, and uncalled for at this point of time.

S Milan, UNC general secretary said, “We Nagas never raised an objection when Meiteis demanded 8th schedule or right to self-determination. Unfortunately, they have been openly opposing the genuine and rightful demands of the Nagas. If this is the attitude how can we live together?”

It is informed that the meeting also resolved that no unmandated Naga organistions, groups or individuals should speak on behalf of the Nagas on land, identity, history, political rights and time-honoured institution in any meetings, press or electronic media.

The UNC general secretary also informed that it will organise a rally in four Naga district headquarters on December 17 at 11 am in support of early final settlement of Indo-Naga Peace Accord.

Manipur Government convened the Assembly session to discuss issues confronting the state particularly the Indo-Naga solution and Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The House session was summoned in the wake of the demand of the COCOMI to hold a special Assembly session to discuss the matter pertaining to Naga solution.

COCOMI is a conglomerate of major civil society organizations of Manipur formed to spearhead against any solution that could hurt Manipur’s integrity while finalising the Naga issue.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd