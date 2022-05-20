Manipur mulling over annual grant for Shumang Leela artistes, says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that the government was mulling over providing an annual grant of Rs 20-30 lakh for the welfare of Shumang Leela artistes.

Singh was speaking during the opening function of the 18th Shumang Leela Ningtham Kumhei, organised by the Manipur State Shumang Leela Council as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the state capital. As many as 11 Shumang Leela groups are taking part in the festival, which will conclude on May 30.

Singh said the land where the Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen complex is located would be reserved for Shumang Leela performances, adding that the government would look into a proposal for renovating the complex.

Singh said that artists earlier got no financial or emotional support after retirement and that they were among the worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic economically. The government then introduced a welfare scheme for artists, namely ‘Chief Minister-gi Artist Singgi Tengbang’.

The chief minister said that it would be a loss for society if the Shumang Leela tradition became weak. “Through this rare art form, people are educated on social evils, civic sense, history of Manipur, origin of its people etc,” he said, appealing to everyone to join hands to promote the traditional form of theatre.

He urged Shumang Leela groups to produce plays that depict the valiant acts of forefathers who sacrificed their lives to build today’s Manipur. “No youth would go to the wrong path if they have a sense of patriotism and nationalism in their minds,” he said.

Shumang means courtyard and Leela means play. Shumang Leela is performed in an open courtyard surrounded by spectators. All the characters including the female ones are played by male actors. Shumang Leela was officially recorded for the first time in 1918. However, the concept had existed during the reign of king Chandrakriti (1851-1886).