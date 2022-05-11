Manipur: N Biren Singh rewards traffic policeman for performing duty amid heavy showers

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday handed out a reward of Rs 1 lakh to a traffic policeman for the latter’s “dedication to service”. Biren Singh rewarded the policeman at the CM’s secretariat in the presence of top police officers and bureaucrats, among others.

A video clip of the traffic policeman, identified as BT Henjoy Vaiphei of Churachandpur district, performing his duty amid heavy showers had gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of netizens including Biren Singh. Subsequently, the chief minister had announced a reward for the traffic personnel.

“His dedication to service is truly commendable. Tomorrow I’ll be handing out a cash reward for his exemplary commitment to serve the public,” Biren Singh tweeted Tuesday.

“Happy to meet BT Henjoy from the Traffic Police today. Came across a video of him performing his duty at Churachandpur despite the heavy rain on social media. As announced, I have extended a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his exemplary dedication to service,” the chief minister tweeted Wednesday.

“I thank the Chief Minister and the state for the reward. I would like to appeal to my fellow traffic police personnel to discharge their duty with sincerity and also the citizens to be responsible,” Vaiphei said.