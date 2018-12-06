Manipur: Mystery predator killing livestock could be dog, says expert

Even as Forest department of Manipur along with a team of experts from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun are probing the series of killing of livestock in the state, attack on livestock by mystery animal continues. The department Wednesday informed that it has received reports of killing of four more domestic animals in three districts including Bishnupur, Thoubal and Imphal East.

Addressing media persons at the Sanjenthong head office, Anurag Bajpai chief conservator of forest said the assessment report of the investigation carried out by the expert team since November 1 would be made public on Thursday. Two forensic scientists from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun including a wildlife biologist and a camera track expert have arrived in Imphal on Sunday, a day after a woman was allegedly attacked by mystery creature in Imphal East district. The team has been setting up camera traps and collecting samples from different parts where these killing were reported.

Bajpai informed that the as per evidence collected so far, the predator maiming the livestock could be a canine. Confirming his theory, he said, “dogs have an instinct of getting aggressive during this season. “They also have the behaviour of eating only intestinal part of livestock which has a high content of protein and fat. Moreover, the report of missing dogs in the state is very high”.

Bajpai further informed that two chickens were also reportedly killed at Churachandpur on Wednesday, which the owner has confirmed that it was carried out by a dog. Th. Mahendrapratap, who is also the chief conservator of the forest department, has appealed to the people not to harm the wild animal at any cost.

“It will be a great loss to the state if the wild animals are killed out of mere suspicion particularly when the species are endangered ones”, he said.

While the total number of livestock killed since October stands at 145, the killing has declined considerably.

The first incident of the killing of livestock was first reported in Chiengkawnpang village in Churachandpur district on October 27 wherein a large number of chickens and ducks of the villagers were killed with its mutilated carcasses left behind. Even as a Special Surveillance Team was formed aftermath the killing comprising of the police, district authority, CSOs etc the killings continued unabated and spread across other districts.

Gripped with fear owing to the large series of killings, people had gone to the extent of killing wild animals including protected species of cats, assuming it to be responsible for the attacks.