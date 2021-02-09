Manipur mulls registration cap for vehicle owners with not enough parking space

Manipur is in the list of states having the highest number of registered vehicles, with one vehicle for every six persons.

Manipur Transport Minister Vungzagin Valte on Tuesday said that the state transport department is actively considering curtailing registration for new vehicles of owners who don’t have adequate parking space.

His remark came in response to a question from Opposition MLA Surjakumar Okram, who moved a Cut Motion in Assembly against the transport department’s demand for allocations during a general discussion on budget estimates for fiscal 2021-’22. He said the volume of traffic in the state, particularly in Imphal, has become ‘alarmingly problematic’.

As on February 3, 2021, the number of vehicles registered with the department is 4,53,732, the minister added. Of these, 80 per cent are plying in the valley area, mostly in Imphal which has only 34 sq km of parking space, he said, adding that lack of available parking space is one of the main reasons for traffic congestion in Imphal city.

Citing the total number of vehicle registrations, Valte said going by per-capita density, Manipur is in the list of states having the highest number of registered vehicles, with one vehicle for every six persons. The state’s population is estimated at just over 28 lakhs.

“We have to put our heads together to solve this ever-increasing menace of traffic congestion in the state,” Valte said.

Highlighting the measures undertaken to curb the menace, the transport minister said that a sub-committee has been formed to look into the feasibility of the proposed regulation. The committee would comprise the director, Transport; SP, Traffic and the municipal commissioner. On the basis of the committee’s report, the department will tailor its registration policy, he added.

He said the department is also trying to rope in private agencies to create proper parking spaces for motorists at affordable rates.

After the discussion on the outlay for the transport department, the House passed ‘Demands for Grants’ amounting to Rs 525,16,60,000. The ‘Demand for Grants’ are Rs 176,59,57,000 for the state Legislature; Rs 12,46,46,000 for the Council of Ministers; Rs 186,71, 96,000 for the Secretariat; Rs 32,33,39,000 for Transport; Rs 38,40, 99,000 for Co-operation and Rs 78,64, 23,000 for Relief and Disaster Management.