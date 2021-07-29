Manipur MLA who quit as state Congress chief resigns from Assembly

Govindas Konthoujam tendered his resignation to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@KonthoujamG)

Senior Congress MLA Govindas Konthoujam, who recently stepped down as president of the Manipur unit of the party, resigned from the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Konthoujam’s resignation was accepted by the Speaker. The Assembly later issued an official notification that the Bishnupur constituency seat is now vacant.

Konthoujam also submitted a letter to the interim president of the state Congress unit, informing that he is resigning the primary membership of the party.

Konthoujam’s resignation means the Congress is now left with 16 MLAs, while the BJP has 24 in the 60-member House, the effective strength of which is currently 54.

A highly placed source informed that Konthoujam is likely to be felicitated by BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on August 1.