2 weeks into Manipur hostage crisis, 4 men apprehended

Last week, normal life was paralysed by shutdowns called by the Kuki Zo and Naga communities against the killing of three church leaders and a civilian in Kangpokpi, in Churachandpur, Manipur. (PTI file photo)

Two weeks after six Naga men went missing after they were allegedly abducted in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, joint security forces in the state apprehended four men whom they suspect to be involved in the abduction.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Manipur police said that in a search operation on Monday, joint security forces of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles apprehended four people between P Molding and Leilon Veiphei in Kangpokpi, close to the area where the suspected abduction took place. They have been identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai, Seikholet Khongsai, Lunminthang Dimngel, and Kamgoulal Khongsai, all from the Kuki-Zo community.