Manipur: Militants attack army camp on Independence Day

While the gunfight lasted for several minutes, no casualties were reported in the firefight. (Representational) While the gunfight lasted for several minutes, no casualties were reported in the firefight. (Representational)

Militants on Wednesday attacked an army camp situated at Theigothang village near Indo-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district. According to official sources, B-company of 6 Sikh Light Infantry came under attack early morning around 5 am. The armed militants reportedly pounded the base with several rounds of bombing followed by a volley of machine guns firing.

The army troops retaliated effectively using mortars, machine guns resulting in the withdrawal of the militants, said the sources. While the gunfight lasted for several minutes, no casualties were reported in the firefight. The sources also informed that the militant launched the attack after having crossed the international border. A search operation is said to be in progress till the time of filing this report.

The attack comes in the wake of the boycott call of India’s Independence Day by several militant groups operating in the North Eastern states across the region. Despite the boycott call, the 72nd Independence Day was celebrated across the state.

The State level celebration was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles ground with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the chief guest. Singh urged the people of the state to join hands in safeguarding the oneness and integrity of the state and the country.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd