Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Manipur militant who issued threat to CM Biren Singh held

Police said that Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba (45), a self-styled top commander and acting chairman of Manipur-based banned terror outfit — Kangleipak Communist Party [KCP-(PWG)] — was arrested from south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on Tuesday.

Published: August 30, 2018 3:45:35 am
A man from Manipur has been arrested in New Delhi for allegedly threatening Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and being involved in “anti-national” activities.

Police said that Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba (45), a self-styled top commander and acting chairman of Manipur-based banned terror outfit — Kangleipak Communist Party [KCP-(PWG)] — was arrested from south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on Tuesday.

According to Delhi DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav, Khoirangba was involved in many terrorist activities and extortion cases in Manipur, and had recently threatened the Manipur chief minister after a controversy over the Indo-Myanmar pillar and Naga framework agreement.

In a purported video shot on a phone, Khoirangba had held the chief minister responsible for the issue. In the video circulated on social media, he had said, “If Singh fails to resolve the issues within one month, he along with other ministers will be targeted and killed.”

The DCP said Khoirangba was involved in many terrorist activities and extortion cases in Manipur. He was trying to set up a base in Delhi to carry out his anti-national activities. Yadav further said a mobile phone containing letterheads of KCP and incriminating audios, videos and chats were recovered from his possession.

