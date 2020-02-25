Manipur militant leader, two aides arrested from Bengaluru

The three were arrested on February 19 from Ashwathappa Building, Gurangute Palya, Bangaluru city. (Express photo) The three were arrested on February 19 from Ashwathappa Building, Gurangute Palya, Bangaluru city. (Express photo)

A team of Manipur Police, with assistance from their Bengaluru counterparts, has arrested the finance secretary of outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Agamba faction along with two of his aides from the Karnataka capital.

Officers said Sarangthem Guneshwor Singh and his associates were involved in extortion and intimidation of bank officials in Imphal.

Singh, 45, is a resident of Kongpal, Imphal East district. His associates have been identified as Lairenlakpam Manihar and Thangjam Nandakishor, both from Hilakandi, Assam.

The accused were brought to Imphal on transit remand for seven days, the police said.

“The finance secretary of the outfit had demanded Rs 1 crore each from general managers/chairmen of several banks in Imphal, giving them a deadline to deposit the amount. The outfit also warned bank officials of dire consequences if the demand wasn’t met,” said SP Imphal West, K Meghachandra.

The SP said during the course of the investigation, a lead was established that the finance secretary was at Bengaluru.

Three mobile phones and some incriminating documents were seized from their possession.

It was also learnt that the militant leader fled to Assam from Manipur in 2017 after a microfinance company he established went bankrupt. He later moved to Bengaluru, from where he carried out extortion activities.

