Manipur: Militant involved in ambush that killed Indian Army colonel and family arrested

A combined team of security forces, including the Manipur police, an NIA team and four Assam Rifles personnel, arrested an active cadre of Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF), a militant outfit involved in the killing of an Assam Rifles colonel, his family and four jawans.

Police said the MNPF cadre was arrested on Saturday from Yaingangpokpi junction, Imphal East, near an oil pump at around 10.30 am.

The arrested person has been identified as one Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkhan, 20, son of late Yangmi Zamshim Shimray of New-Cannan Village, Ukhrul district.

Police reported that the militant cadre was arrested acting on the information and the requisition of NIA, Imphal team

The arrested militant cadre disclosed that he joined the outfit in 2016 through one Robert of MNPF, and got basic military training for three months under army number 159 at Thumol, Myanmar, the police said. Machukring is presently holding the rank of a self-styled corporal and working under the command of one self-styled chairman, Francis, of the same outfit.

He further disclosed that he was involved in several ambushes against the central security forces mainly against the Assam Rifles, including the Khongtal, Chandel ambush on July 29, 2020, wherein three were killed and six injured. The arrested person has been handed over to the NIA, Imphal team, for further necessary legal action.

On November 13, 2021, the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles (AR) Vivplap Tripathi and his family along with four jawans of AR were killed after the convoy carrying the officer came under heavy attack by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The ambush occurred near S Sehken village under Behiang police station closed to Indo-Myanmar border pillar No. 43. Colonel Tripathi was reportedly returning to his base accompanied by his wife and his 6-year-old son, from the Behiang company post when he was ambushed by militants.

At least six jawans, including a havildar, driver of the CO and three Quick Reaction team members were also injured in the attack. The attack was claimed by two insurgent groups namely the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF).

Subsequently, the Manipur government decided to hand over the case to the NIA.

The attack was the deadliest the state witnessed since the 2015 ambush in which 20 army personnel were killed in Paraolon village in the Chandel district of Manipur.