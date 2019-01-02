Manipur: Militant group calls for total shutdown ahead of PM Modi’s visit to state

Security has been tightened in Manipur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 4. This comes after the Coordinating Committee (CorCom), an umbrella organisation of major militant outfits in Manipur, called for a total shutdown on January 4 to boycott PM Modi’s visit to the state.

Continuous cordon and search operations are being carried out by security forces in strategic places in Imphal. It has been reported that a 25-men team of SPG also arrived in Imphal.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the CorCom said that shutdown will commence from 1 am on the day of PM’s visit and will remain effective till his departure. Their statement read, “Modi’s visit is nothing but to consolidate the hold of the “colonial rule” established in Manipur by the “colonial masters” before him. Nothing good has been brought about besides oppression and destruction in the state since it was annexed into the Indian Union.”

Stating that the people of Manipur have nothing to expect from his visit, the outfit appealed to the people to support the boycott effectively.

The Maoist Communist Party Manipur, another militant group, also issued a boycott call.

During his visit, Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering at Hafta Kangjeibung in Imphal east district. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects and schemes in the state, including the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Indo-Myanmar border, Dolaithabi Dam, Powerloom Estate, among others.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed that the Prime Minister is likely to announce the introduction of Guwahati-Silchar-Imphal fuel pipeline and the establishment of Asian University for Higher Studies in the state.

The Prime Minister will land at the Imphal airport around 11:45 pm and would be taken to Kangla by helicopter from there before attending the public rally. He is likely to leave Imphal for Silchar around 2 pm.