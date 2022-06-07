Manipur: Militant ‘involved’ in Catholic school blast arrested, explosives seized

The Manipur police Monday arrested a member of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts in Imphal area, including an IED explosion at a Catholic mission school Sunday. The police also seized a large number of explosive materials from the militant.

The accused, identified as Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha, was arrested during a search operation conducted in Imphal East late Monday night around 10pm.

“A police team rushed to Kangla Sangomshang area and cordoned off some houses, after a specific information was received about the presence of some persons involved in the recent serial bomb blasts in Imphal,” said Ksh Shivakanta Singh, SP Imphal West district.

The SP said a jar containing 58 explosive sticks weighing around 7.358 kg, 397 detonators, and two batteries, among others, were found in the militant’s possession.

The militant has reportedly admitted that he was behind the recent bomb blasts near a shop in Imphal and the Catholic school. The militant is said to have received Rs 30,000 for each bomb blast, the police said.

Some mechanical tools used in assembling explosive substances were also seized from his house, they added.

All schools under the Catholic mission remained shut in Manipur Tuesday in protest against the blast.