Manipur: MHRC registers suo-moto case on reported increase in bandh, blockades in state

Taking up a suo-moto case against frequent bandh and blockades in the state, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to take necessary steps against those who violate human rights of the people.

Khaidem Mani, acting chairperson of MHRC, in an official statement, said the suo-moto case was registered based on a report published in local dailies compiled by a human rights activist, Tondana Kom, on the sudden increase of bandh and blockades in the state in the year 2018-2019.

Kom, in his report mentions that the state faced bandh and general strikes for 88 days and eight days of economic blockade for the period 2018-19 till March. In 2017, he said, the state has a record of 23 days of bandh and general strike and economic blockade was nil.

He estimated that 35 per cent of total population of 33,66,087 (estimated population of the state for 2018-19) is affected. Moreover, it asserted that the state incurred a loss of Rs. 22,38, 44,785 per day as income of the state per day was Rs. 190. Kom’s survey was reportedly conducted based on a report of the Inspector General of Manipur Police (Intelligence).

The acting chairperson of the MHRC felt that the denial of right to work and right to livelihood as a result of the bandh and general strike is unlawful and a criminal offence.

Noting that those who are affected by the disturbances are not being compensated, it recommended to the state police departments to take immediate measures and to conduct a probe on every bandh and blockade besides fixing responsibility against those who violate the laws.

The commission further recommended the police to register FIR against those who organise such protests under various sections of the Indian Panel Code including the National Highways Act, Railways Act etc.

The MHRC also asked the police to prevent such protests by taking befitting action as per law to convey a clear message that the fundamental rights of the people cannot be infringed upon.

It also urged the Manipur Home department to exercise legislative and executive measures to uphold the law declared by the Supreme Court to prevent such disturbances.