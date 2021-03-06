Manipur media resumes work after intervention of civil bodies

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) also condemned all forms of attacks and threats, including the yet to be solved issue of hurling bomb at the office of a local newspaper by an unidentified woman.

The cease work strike of Manipur scribe which had led to total news blackout in the state for two consecutive days ended on Saturday.

A joint statement issued by All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), stated that the decision to resume work was taken in pursuant of the resolution taken at the Public Convention held at Manipur Press Club on Friday.

“The AMWJU and EGM acknowledged the sentiment of the public leaders who spoke at the convention and thanked them for their support to the media of Manipur at such crucial moment when the media in Manipur was facing existential crisis. As per the resolution taken, media organisations called on all stakeholders of the media, which shall include the state as well non-state actors, civil organisations and general public, not to give any obstruction to the media while it is performing its duty”.

It, however, condemned all forms of attacks and threats, including the yet to be solved issue of hurling bomb at the office of a local newspaper by an unidentified woman. It urged the state home department to expedite closure of the case by arresting the individual responsible for the attack.

Both the presidents of the AMWJU and EGM put on record the decision to call the public convention following scaling up of the pressure despite the organisation taking resolutions to protect its freedom, it said.

AMWJU and EGM also resolved to condemn the action of the Manipur government, which tried to use the new online media regulation introduced by the Central government in the state for the first time in India.

While it appreciated the state government for promptly withdrawing the notice served to an online portal in Manipur, it warned that it would not remain a mute spectator to the efforts by the state to illegally muzzle the press.

AMWJU and EGM, however, said it was against fake news and hate propaganda being spread using various social media platforms.

It further urged all parties to acknowledge and uphold the “Local code of Conduct” drawn up by AMWJU so as to enable the media in Manipur to function freely and fearlessly.

This is the third time in less than a month that Manipur scribes have resorted to protest. The latest protest was the fallout of ongoing rivalry between two rival groups who are vehemently opposed to publications of news related to one another. The tussle between the same groups had resulted in a similar protest in November 2020.