Manipur media houses to cease-work on Dec 16 over pending govt ad dues

In a joint meeting of the Editor’s Guild Manipur (EGM) and Manipur Hills Journalists’ Union (MHJU) Wednesday, it was decided that all media houses, both print and electronic, will observe a cease-work strike Thursday over the state government’s failure to clear bills of government advertisements.

A joint statement read, “As per the meeting resolution, there will be no news bulletin and discussion programme for electronic media on December 16 and no publication for print media on December 17.”

The statement further warned that gradually, the media houses of Manipur will stop covering news related to the ministers, followed by the government and the ruling parties if there is no visible action.

EGM and MHJU also appealed to the government to take up the matter immediately in order to save Manipur media.

According to the EGM, they have reminded the state on several occasions to clear the pending bills citing the hardship being faced by media houses, particularly in the last two years.

Earlier, the two bodies had served an ultimatum to the government to clear the pending bills by December 15.

Rupachandra Yumnam, secretary EGM, said like any other sector, media houses were also badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Despite the fear, the media have been functioning during the pandemic to disseminate vital information to the public to overcome the fight against the virus,” he said.

However, he felt the state has failed to recognise the contribution of the media by being indifferent to the extreme difficulties faced by organisations in the last two years. “Even lives were lost due to Covid-19 as we continued to discharge our duties,” said Yumnam.

It is learnt that most of the media houses in the state have not received the outstanding dues for advertisements published by the government for over two years.