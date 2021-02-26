Manipur media houses on strike against threat to newspaper

A hand grenade was thrown inside the office of a local newspaper ‘Poknapham’ in Imphal.

Beginning Friday, media houses in Manipur went on 48-hour cease-work protest against shutdown threat to a local newspaper, “Poknapham”. The same media house had come under a grenade attack by unknown miscreants two weeks ago.

Khogendra Khomdram, president, Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), said the decision to go on strike was taken at an emergency meeting of the EGM and All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) late Thursday.

Khomdram said the threat to “Poknapham” came through the Bureau Chief’s WhatsApp number asking them to close for six months. The unknown person threatened the staff with dire consequences if they defy the diktat, he said.

“We strongly condemn the threat to the newspaper and urged those responsible to clarify on the motive of the attack within 48 hours,” the EGM president added.

The journalists had assembled at Manipur press where they held a demonstration.

On February 13, unknown persons who came on a scooter lobbed a hand grenade at the office of the same newspaper. However, the grenade did not explode.

Decrying the attack, media houses in the state had halted news broadcast and publication for days. The protest ended after almost all the major militant groups operating in the state clarified that they were not involved in the attack.

The Manipur government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe in the incident besides announcing Rs. 50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.