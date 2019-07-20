Manipur: Mass leave by govt teachers paralyse schools

Normal functioning of government schools in Manipur was paralysed on Saturday as a result of a three-day mass protest launched by government teachers against the downgrading of pay scale for teachers.

On July 11, the Manipur government passed Manipur Services (Revision Pay) Rules, 2019 much against the interest of the teacher community. As per the new revised pay, teachers pay are downgraded to the level of 5th Pay Commission when the state Government is on the verge of implementing 7th pay for its employees.

Although government schools remained open, classes had to be suspended with teachers on leave on the day one of protest.

Ch. Jason, a class XII student of CC Higher Secondary School said that the mass leave of teachers was immediate and in short notice. “We are unaware of the leave notice and come to attend classes but we learned that the teachers were all absent,” he said.

The student appealed to the government to bring an amicable solution to address the grievances of the teachers at the earliest to avoid affecting normal classes.

On the other hand, hundreds of aggrieved teachers comprising of higher secondary lecturers, graduate teachers, primary teachers, SSA and RMSA teachers thronged the Directorate of Education (S), demanding the director to send proposals and recommendations for rectifications of the recent Revision of Pay (ROP).

Representatives of the teachers had a meeting with the additional director and account officer about their grievances. M. Jadumani, general secretary Manipur Government Higher Secondary Lecturers’ Welfare Association (AMGHSLWA), informed that the education (S) director has admitted that there were some lapses in the ROP, 2019 and that the teachers’ salary would be jeopardised.

As such, the director assured the teachers to send proposals and recommendations for rectifications in the ROP by Monday, informed Jadumani.

Nevertheless, the protest of the teachers including the mass casual leave will be suspended only when the proposals are sent, he added.