Manipur: MANPAC holds vigil in solidarity with anti-CAB protesters in Northeast states

Manipur People Against Citizenship Bill (MANPAC) held the candlelight protest cum vigil as a mark of respect to those who were injured and lost their lives in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Showing their respect, a large number of people converged at the Kangla Fort western gate in Imphal Friday evening to offer prayers and extend solidarity to the people of Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya, who are vehemently protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

MANPAC, which is spearheading the agitation against the Act, has been demanding to exempt the entire Northeast from the purview of the contentious law.

Prior to holding the protest, a large contingent of police was already deployed at the venue as they tried to prevent them from organising the symbolic protest by barricading and cordoning the area.

After a heated argument, the police allowed a few selected to enter allowed to light the candles. 12 women representatives of different civil bodies walked up to the Kangla Gate and offered prayers to the deities in Kangla for peace to prevail in the region.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, convenor MANPAC Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said the candlelight was offered to condole the demise of protesters and as solidarity to their movement against the contentious Act.

“We will continue with our agitations until our goal is achieved. The entire Northeast must be exempted from the fallout of the legislation,” said the convenor.

