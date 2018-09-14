Manipur: Man lynched on suspicion of vehicle theft, five arrested  

Police interrogated and arrested Samsuddin’s wife Rojina Begum and his mother J Begum, his brother Shaikh Jasimuddin and Jasimuddin’s wife Rabia Begum Police interrogated and arrested Samsuddin’s wife Rojina Begum and his mother J Begum, his brother Shaikh Jasimuddin and Jasimuddin’s wife Rabia Begum

Manipur police on Friday arrested five persons including a personnel of India Reserve Battalion (IRB) who were allegedly involved in lynching a man in Imphal West district on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Md Farooque Khan, hailing from Lilong Haoreibi in Thoubal district, was attacked by a mob at Tharoijam in Imphal West district earlier in the day on the suspicion of vehicle theft. The mob also destroyed a car which was allegedly used by the 26-year-old and his accomplices.

Demanding an unconditional release of the five arrested, locals of Tharoijam attacked the Patsoi police station injuring the officer-in-charge. DIG Manipur Police Jayenta Singh appealed to the public to not take the law into their hands and said that the police will not succumb to the pressure of the mob. “The duty of the police is to enforce the law and maintain order. The culprits were arrested for their involvement in attacking the youths. It is upto the court to decide whether the arrested persons are guilty or not,” the DIG added.

A suo moto case was taken up by the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) in connection with the incident which directed the DGP Manipur to inquire the matter and submit a report by September 22.

The accused, charged under Sections 117, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, were remanded to police custody for four days by a city court.

“Altogether 13 persons are involved in the unfortunate incident of lynching a youth and we have identified them. We will soon arrest the remaining individuals involved in the attack,” said Imphal West SP Jogeschandra Haobijam.

The SP said it was yet to be clarified, whether Farooque was involved in the lifting of the vehicle as the investigation is in its initial stage. He further informed that two alleged accomplices of the deceased, who have managed to flee the scene as informed by a few local people, have also been identified.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed which claimed that the deceased, an MBA student, was innocent and had reportedly left home to meet a friend. The JAC has called for a public meeting on Saturday to discuss on the future course of action.

