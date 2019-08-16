Manipur: Man held for trafficking of Nepali girls gets bail

A district court on Thursday released on bail a Nepali man, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the trafficking of a large number of girls and minors from Nepal, after the police failed to file a chargesheet in time.

The accused identified as Asha Kajilama Tamang, 42 of Pangkapu, Nepal was arrested on February 2 along with another person at Moreh bordering Myanmar. The alleged dealers were trying to traffick a large number of individuals mostly girls and minors from Nepal through Manipur via Moreh to Middle East countries for the purpose of surrogacy and ‘terrorist’ activities. As many as 40 girls and minors were rescued during the rescue operation.

The accused was lodged in judicial custody since February 11. The counsel of the accused drew the attention of the court that since the police have failed to submit the charge sheet within the prescribed period, the accused is entitled to the concession of regular bail.

While the prosecutor submitted bail objection report, the court, however, rejected the objection petition.

“Police has failed to submit the charge sheet before the court in spite of the facts that more than 180 days have been expired. Therefore, the court is of view that the accused can no longer be confined in prison while the investigation is still going on and hence, the application of bail has accepted,” said the court order.

The accused was ordered not to leave the state without prior permission from the court.

The accused was released after furnishing bail amount of Rs one lakh.