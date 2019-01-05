Manipur man awarded 10 years of imprisonment for hauling 5 kg opium

Special judge of a fast track court dealing with narcotic and psychotropic substances in Manipur on Saturday awarded a man ten years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for trafficking opium.

The order was announced in the open court in the presence of accused Th. Lemba (55), who was arrested on February 22, 2016, by a combined team of Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), Imphal, and 54 BSF from Litan Bridge, Heirok in Thoubal district after he was caught smuggling five kilograms of contraband opium in a van.

The court ordered that the convict should pay the fine within one year from today, failing which he shall undergo another year of imprisonment.

The special trial case was transferred from the special court NDPS, Thoubal on the basis of the order of the registrar (judicial) High Court of Manipur. Last year, charges were framed against the convict under section 17, 18 and 28 of NDPS Act. He was found guilty by the court in December.

To curb the menace of opium cultivation, the Manipur government is distributing lemongrass, agar plant among other items to farmers, particularly those in the hilly areas. According to officials, security forces in Manipur last year had destroyed 2,266 acres of poppy cultivated, worth several crores, across the state. An acre of land can yield 10 kg of opium and one kg of opium cost Rs 75,000 in the local market.