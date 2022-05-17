scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Manipur: Major rivers flowing above danger mark after incessant rainfall for past week

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
Updated: May 17, 2022 10:38:37 pm
As per the Environment and Climate Change department of the state government, the amount of daily precipitation in Manipur ranged between 8.1 mm and 35 mm in the week from May 10 to May 16.

With major rivers in Manipur flowing above the danger mark owing to incessant rainfall in the past week, the state government has taken up a slew of measures to tackle the situation.

Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai said his department was coordinating with the Ithai Barrage Management Authority to control the volume of water in rivers. “Out of the total five gates, three have been opened. The remaining two gates will also be opened if the need arises,” he said.

The minister said that the authority also alerted the local populace to be prepared for joint coordination in the event of any disaster.

According to official sources, the water level of the Imphal river was 787.250 mm Tuesday against the flood level of 786.900 mm, while the Nambul river was flowing at 782.825 mm against the flood level of 782.175 mm. Rivers like Lilong, Iril, Thoubal and Manipur have also crossed their respective flood levels, said sources.

As per the Environment and Climate Change department of the state government, the amount of daily precipitation in Manipur ranged between 8.1 mm and 35 mm in the week from May 10 to May 16.

Among the districts, Senapati and Tamenglong received heavy rainfall for two days in the past week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Manipur along with Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rainfall on May 17.

