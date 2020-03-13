Manipur ‘Maharaja’ files nomination for RS poll as BJP candidate

Sanajaoba name was included in the list of nine candidates released by the BJP central election committee last Wednesday Sanajaoba name was included in the list of nine candidates released by the BJP central election committee last Wednesday

Manipur titular King, ‘Maharaja’ Leishemba Sanajaoba on Friday filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election 2020 as the candidate of the BJP, for the lone Manipur seat.

‘Maharaja’ Sanajaoba was accompanied by the Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, cabinet of ministers and MLAs while filing his (Sanajaoba) nomination paper at Manipur Legislative Assembly secretariat, Imphal.

Sanajaoba name was included in the list of nine candidates released by the BJP central election committee last Wednesday. A handful of veteran politician from the BJP including the sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Kh Bhabananda, whose term will end in April, was among those who competed for the nominee.

Sanajaoba said that the BJP Central leaders and cabinet minister of the state has nominated him in order to carry on the legacy of the palace to protect his people.

“I thank the BJP central leaders for nominating me. Their gesture proof for itself their love and concern for Manipur and I will take this opportunity to continue my service to the state, which I have been doing for many years without any power”, said Sanajaoba.

Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh said that by nominating Sanajaoba as their candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha, the top leadership has recognized the legacy of the King as well as the state of Manipur.

“We are very proud and we thank the national leaders for nominating Sanajaoba. I wish him very best in the upcoming election”, said N. Biren.

In the fray for the lone seat is congress nominee, Tongbram Mangibabau Singh, and Honreikhui Kashung, general secretary (administration) of the Naga People’s Front, who also filed their nomination today. NPF is an ally of the BJP led Manipur Government.

Congress nominee Tongbram Mangibabu, is a former MLA, who had been elected thrice and held key posts of the party. The polling is due to be held on March 26 followed by counting of votes the same evening at 5pm.

