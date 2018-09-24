Manipur: Low intensity IED blast rocks Imphal, seven injured

No one has claimed responsibility for the IED attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the IED attack.

At least seven people were injured in a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in wee hours of Monday in Imphal city. According to police, the blast occurred around 5.45 am in front of a spare parts shop located at the southern gate of Majorkhul in Thangal bazaar.

Security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around Imphal following the blast.

All the injured, identified as daily-wage labourers, were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment. Doctors have declared all victims out of danger. According to one of the injured, he along with others was waiting at their usual spot to be hired, when the explosion went off. He reportedly witnessed a black plastic polythene bag in front of the spare parts shop but had no idea it was a bomb.

The blast site is often teeming with labourer as the area houses numerous warehouses which hire them. Additional police and paramilitary forces were rushed to the blast site to begin an investigation.

Police said that the IED could have been planted by militants to intimidate the public and to cause damage to public property. While a case has been registered, Director General of Police, L M Khaute informed that a manhunt was underway to arrest those involved in the attack. However, no one has been arrested so far.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be established as no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

