Manipur: Live rocket shell found near Moreh town bordering Imphal

A day after a blast which killed a CRPF personnel and injured another at Nagamapal in Manipur, an explosive rocket shell was recovered near Moreh, a town along the Indo-Myanmar border on Monday.

The shell was recovered along the Indo-Myanmar road (National Highway 102) under a tractor parked on the bridge. The vehicular movement on the bridge was stopped immediately by the police after the discovery of the shell, which caused inconvenience to people o the road. Traffic resumed around 2:45 pm only after the shell was defused by a team of bomb squad from Imphal. Later, the rocket shell was safely detonated at Holenphai village about 7 km away from the town.

“We don’t know yet the motive behind the planting of the rocket shell. We have registered a case in connection with the incident and investigation will follow”, said a senior police officer. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Imphal city following the grenade blast at Nagamapal on Saturday.

22 people were detained during a search operation launched by a team of Imphal West District Police commandos under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, H. Jogeshchandra from the city’s Paona Bazar area. However, they were later released.

