Manipur’s Linthoi Chanambam, first Indian to win gold in world judo, returns home to hero’s welcome

Linthoi Chanambam, the first Indian to win a gold at the World Cadet Judo Championship, was accorded a hero’s welcome as she landed from Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Tuesday.

As fans and well-wishers of the 16-year-old judoka turned up in hundreds, Chanambam was escorted from Imphal airport by a traditional music group, which played drums and pena, a Manipuri string instrument.

Interacting with the media at the airport, Chanamdam said she planned to stay in the Manipuri capital for just two weeks in a recovery and rest session, during which she would meet friends and relatives.

An elated Chanamdam thanked the people for the grand welcome.

An elated Chanamdam thanked the people for the grand welcome. She said she would consult her coach for further training and on upcoming championships after her stay in Imphal.

Asked about her success mantra, she said, “There is no secret to my success. It’s purely hard work and dedication, which I guess paid off.”

The judo champion said she drew inspiration from Kosovo’s first Olympic judo champion, Majlinda Kelmendi, who has now retired.

Thanga MLA T Robindro and coaches were among those who gathered at the airport to welcome the ace judoka.

A Surjit Meitei, head judo coach at the Mayai Lambi Sports Academy who had trained Chanambam, expressed his firm belief that she would one day stand tall on the Olympic podium.

Chanambam defeated Brazil’s Reis Bianca 1-0 by Waza-ari-a throw to win the gold at the world championships in Sarajevo.