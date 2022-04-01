Manipur lifts all restrictions related to Covid as cases fall

Manipur Government has lifted all restrictions imposed on gatherings and meetings to curb Covid-19 from Thursday.

Manipur chief secretary Rajesh Kumar stated the order to remove all restrictions was issued in view of the absolute number of Covid-19 cases detected per day which is less than 10 cases and the test positivity ratio that has remained below 1 per cent in the last seven days.

The order, however, said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and guidelines issued by the Education Department shall continue to be in force.

The health department shall closely watch and monitor the situation and take prompt and proactive action at local level as advised by the Centre wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the order stated.

The Centre had also advised the state governments to consider discontinuing issuing of orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures, and advised the public to continue the use of face masks and maintain hand hygiene.

Manipur on Friday recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases pushing the state’s tally to 1,37,104, while the cumulative number of deaths stand at 2,120 with zero new fatalities in the past 15 days, according to a statement issued by the state health department. While the positivity rate is 3.5 per cent, the state now has 34 active cases.