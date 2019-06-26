Manipur: Leadership crisis within Biren Singh government deepens

It appears that a political storm, brewing within the BJP-led Manipur government, over leadership crisis, continues, although Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some of his cabinet colleagues denied having one.

Advertising

On Wednesday, Biren Singh had to defer a meeting of all the MLAs and ministers of the coalition government, including eight Congress turncoats.

According to reliable sources, the Chief Minister convened the meeting Wednesday evening to hear the grievances of the dissidents in an attempt to resolve the ongoing crisis within the party brewing for over a month now.

It is learned that only nine of the total 39 ministers, excluding the Chief Minister, turned up for the meeting, resulting in the meeting to be deferred.

Advertising

The BJP-led coalition in Manipur was formed with the support of one MLA each of Trinamool, LJP and independent, four each from NPP and NPF, and eight MLAs who had deflected from Congress in addition to its (BJP) 21 legislators.

Sources further said that out of the nine legislators who turned up for the meeting, three were ministers and six were MLAs. The three ministers were Shyamkumar, K Shyam and V Hangkhalien, while the six MLAs were S Rajen, S Bira, Dr S Rajan, W Robindro, H Dingo and Th Satyabarta.

Notwithstanding the meeting convened by the Chief Minister, four legislators holding key posts in the government rushed to New Delhi today.

Y Khemchand Singh, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, was among those who rushed to the national capital today. Three other three were MLA P Brojen, deputy speaker Robindro and Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh (of NPP).

While the purpose of their visit cannot be confirmed, unconfirmed sources say that they were summoned by the BJP central leaders.

A handful of ministers and MLAs are already camping in Delhi, including Bishwajit, who is also rumoured to be leading the dissidents.