Manipur: Lawyer arrested on sedition charge for ‘derogatory’ remark against Amit Shah in TV talk show

Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer based in Imphal for allegedly using derogatory language against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and abusive remarks against the “mainland Indian” during a local TV channel talk show.

Sanaojam Samachoron Singh, a lawyer practicing in the lower court was arrested following a complaint filed by the president of BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Manipur M Barish.

The lawyer was one of the panelists on a talk show of the channel on April 9 which debated the statement of Shah that Hindi language would be made compulsory till class 10 in the Northeastern states including Manipur.

The move was opposed by many including opposition parties, and student bodies among others.

As per the complaint, the lawyer not only abused the “mainland Indian” but also used “foul and derogatory” language against Shah.

The complainant further said the lawyer deliberately “humiliated” and “belittled the Hindus of mainland India” by even terming them as “animals” and continued to use derogatory language despite other panelists restraining him to do so.

“The very act of the accused is deliberate and malicious which bring into hatred, contempt and excites the innocent public against the government established by law and intended to outrage religious feelings of religious belief of Hindus of mainland India including Manipuri Hindus,” the complaint stated.

Subsequently, Singh was arrested late Tuesday evening and detained at Imphal Police station. Sources said a process is underway to produce the arrested lawyer before a duty magistrate for further custodial remand till the time of filing this report.