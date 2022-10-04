Manipur launches more GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday flagged off 12 more GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles to strengthen surveillance and security along the national highways in the state.

Of the 12 vehicles, three each are meant for Tamenglong and Noney districts, and two each for Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Tengnoupal districts. Each vehicle can accommodate a minimum of 10 police officials.

According to Singh, the patrol teams would help stop intimidation and extortion of truck and bus drivers by miscreants along the national highways. Asserting that the law and order of the state had significantly improved, Singh said now there was no need for security convoys for transportation of oil tankers in the state.

Singh said that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles are launched to enable quick response from the police to any incident that takes place along the national highways in the state.

Earlier, eight such patrol vehicles – five for Senapati district and 3 for Kangpokpi district – were flagged off on May 13 in phase I. In the second phase, another set of five patrol vehicles for the Tengnoupal district and two for the Tamenglong district were flagged off on June 8 and 19 respectively in phase II.

The location of the patrol vehicles could be tracked from the Police Headquarters, CM Singh said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government had started the modernisation work in the police department to change the morale of the officials and make them people-friendly. “Necessary equipment had been provided for the modernisation. An outreach programme ‘Meeyam gi Numit’ is organised in every district, including the district police to better the relations between police and the public,” he said.

Singh said that the government has started the construction of 34 police stations along the Indo-Myanmar border from Behiang to Jessami. Such initiatives will help the state check and stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the border areas, he said.

Director General of Police (in-charge) Christopher Doungel said that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles would not only check crimes and extortion but act as confidence-building measures and maintain a better relationship between the police and the public.